Loudoun Co. Commonwealth Attorney’s office removed from burglary case

Loudoun County Circuit Judge James Plowman has removed Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj’s office from an ongoing burglary case.

The case involved charges in both Fauquier and Loudoun County on the same day in May 2021.

Friday, an order from Plowman required the immediate appointment of the Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s office ahead of a June 23 status hearing.

Defendant Kevin Enrique Valle was arrested on multiple felony warrants for burglary, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was also charged with involvement in burglaries across Prince William and Fairfax Counties.

The order follows requests from attorney William Stanley, on behalf of his client, to have the Commonwealth’s Attorney removed from a controversial rape case in May of this year.

