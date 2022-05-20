Loudoun Co. father, son charged with animal cruelty

A father and son from South Riding, Virginia, have been charged with animal cruelty for inflicting life-threatening injuries to their small dog earlier this month, according to authorities.

A father and son from South Riding, Virginia, have been charged with animal cruelty after their small dog was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries earlier this month, according to authorities.

Loudoun County Animal Services Humane Law Enforcement said that 18-year-old Quentin B. Fischer has been charged with felony animal cruelty, while his 65-year-old father, Henry V. Fischer, Jr., has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Authorities said their dog, Izzy, a five-year-old Shih Tzu-type, was brought to the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. with a traumatic brain injury, a broken femur, broken vertebrae, a broken rib, a dislocated tail and vision loss, among other serious injuries. Izzy is still hospitalized in the District.

Loudoun County Animal Services also said that the Fischers did not immediately seek veterinary care for Izzy’s injuries.

A conviction for Quentin Fischer’s felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

A conviction for Henry Fischer, Jr.’s misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Quentin Fischer will appear in court on May 27. Henry Fischer will appear in court on Aug. 3.