Leesburg brewer found beaten and dead in home; son charged

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

May 1, 2022, 8:38 AM

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, have charged the son of a 57-year-old man who was found beaten and dead in his home Saturday morning.

Leesburg police charged Schuyler Lake, 21, with second-degree murder, credit card theft and credit card fraud during their investigation into the death of his father, Dean Lake.

Schuyler Lake was taken into custody without incident near Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway in Leesburg.

Police said there are no other people of interest in this investigation and there is no further danger to the community.

The department said officers were called to investigate suspicious events in the 400 block of South King Street at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. After arriving on the scene, police found Dean Lake, whose upper body had suffered blunt force trauma. No official cause of death has been released.

Police had been looking for Schuyler Lake since Dean Lake was discovered.

Dean Lake was an established brewer in the Leesburg area, best known as the co-founder and head brewer of the former Dog Money Restaurant & Brewery.

Schuyler Lake was named as a person of interest early on in the investigation. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or email mkadric@leesburgva.gov.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

