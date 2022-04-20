Loudoun Co. sheriff investigates late-night gunfire into Ashburn homes, including bedroom

Recent late-night gunfire has hit homes in Ashburn. Nobody has been injured, but the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is trying to prevent a recurrence.

Nobody has been hurt, but the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating recent late-night gunfire into occupied homes in Ashburn, Virginia — in one case a bullet entered a bedroom.

In a community alert Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said overnight, at around 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 43000 block of Stubble Corner Square for reports of gunfire. Four townhomes that face Ashburn Road were damaged after bullets hit the front of the homes.

Sheriff’s investigators believe the shots were fired from a vehicle that was traveling on Ashburn Road.

The night before, a homeowner on Sweetpine Lane heard a loud noise, around 1:30 a.m. Later Tuesday, the homeowner discovered two bullet holes — one of the rounds entered a bedroom.

“Those rounds did enter the homes,” said Col. Mark Poland with LCSO told WTOP. “There are absolutely no injuries in any of these incidents

Overnight Tuesday, there were also reports of gunfire along Belmont Ridge Road, but nothing was located.

All of the homes were occupied at the time of the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

”We cannot positively say they’re absolutely related at this time,” Poland said. “But they’re back to back, Tuesday and Wednesday, and very close in time from 1 a.m. to 1:30 in the morning.”

Poland said detectives are conducting interviews and canvassing in the areas.

”We’re hoping to identify residences that do have forward-facing cameras, video, that may have some evidence,” to help identify the identified vehicle or occupants. “We’re absolutely seeking video evidence in both these cases.”

Anyone with any information regarding these cases is asked to contact Det. S. McCormack of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app, available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.