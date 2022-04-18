RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins | Yellen to see Ukraine PM | Boycott of Russian gas?
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. schools getting…

Loudoun Co. schools getting closer to a 5-year strategic plan

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Loudoun County, Virginia, is still on track to revealing a five-year strategic plan for the school system sometime in June.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
In the “Start” category, ideas included more mental health services for students and transparency in the schools.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
In the “Continue” category, ideas included equitable access to special schools, such as Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, and academic programs, such as the one at the Academies of Loudoun.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Ideas in the “Stop” category included pushing politics in school and teaching critical race theory.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/4)

Loudoun County, Virginia, is still on track to revealing a five-year strategic plan for the school system sometime in June.

More than 13,000 people in the community responded to a questionnaire to help shape the school system’s future. This week, the public is getting a glimpse of a draft plan that’s coming together.

School board Chairman Jeff Morse said priorities are emerging.

“Academic excellence, equity across all the students, professional development, professional educators, and an environment that’s inclusive of the community,” Morse said.

At a workshop published meeting on the plan Monday night at Briar Woods High school in Ashburn, people were invited to write down things that they would like to see the school system, stop doing, start doing and continue doing.

Ideas in the “Stop” category included pushing politics in school and teaching critical race theory. In the “Start” category, ideas included more mental health services for students and transparency in the schools. In the “Continue” category, ideas included equitable access to special schools, such as Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, and academic programs, such as the one at the Academies of Loudoun.

Morse said that what’s also clear is people want to see Loudoun County schools expand their offerings to include international baccalaureate bilingual literacy programs. However, he said finding money for those ideas may be difficult.

A draft mission statement for the plan reads, “Empowering all students to achieve their dreams.”

There are public sessions on the plan Tuesday night at Dominion High School and at Stone Bridge High School from 7 to 9 p.m., and again Thursday at the Loudoun County Schools administrative building from 1 to 3 p.m.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

kyle cooper | lcps

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up