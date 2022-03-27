Loudoun Co. sheriff looking for group of teenagers that assaulted another teen

The Loudoun County Sherriff’s office is looking into an incident from Saturday afternoon in South Riding, Virginia that left three people with minor injuries.

According to a county news release, the Saturday assault stemmed from an interaction between a group of teenagers on Friday night.

A boy who lives on Scarlet Square near Flintonbridge Drive told officers that he was confronted by a group of teenagers in front of his home on Saturday about 4 p.m. The confrontation turned physical and the boy’s parents got involved. The group of teenagers then left.

The boy and his parents suffered minor injuries but declined medical help.

Loudoun County detectives are trying to find out what led to the fight.

If you know anything about the incident, Loudoun County asks you call Detective Grimsely at 703-777-1021 or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app.