RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Virginia high schoolers launch…

Virginia high schoolers launch nonprofit to address education disparities created by pandemic

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 19, 2022, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Immunize 4 Immunity founder Abhishek Krishnan (R) with vice president Jeet Metu (L). (Photo WTOP / Melissa Howell)

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many students falling behind in school. One nonprofit started by two high schoolers in Ashburn, Virginia, is working to close that gap.

Abhishek Krishnan is a senior at Rock Ridge High School in Loudoun County, but he and his friend, Jeet Metu, are also the founders of Immunize for Immunity.

During the pandemic, Krishnan and his classmates began working to get people vaccinated, before transitioning to their latest effort.

“What we’re currently tackling is education inequity,” says Krishan. “Marginalized communities have been disadvantaged.”

So far, they’ve donated over 5,300 books to libraries and charities throughout the country through the charity’s 13 national chapters and 73 volunteers.

“Every project that we do at Immunize for Immunity, apart from just this book project, are things that people can replicate,” he said.

Their next mission is to drive institutional change at the policy level by working with state leaders to create new educational pathways.

“Anyone can make a difference in this world. You can really be the change that you wish to see,” said Krishnan.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up