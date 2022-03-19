Virginia high schoolers launch nonprofit to address education disparities created by pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many students falling behind in school. One nonprofit started by two high schoolers in Ashburn, Virginia, is working to close that gap.

Abhishek Krishnan is a senior at Rock Ridge High School in Loudoun County, but he and his friend, Jeet Metu, are also the founders of Immunize for Immunity.

During the pandemic, Krishnan and his classmates began working to get people vaccinated, before transitioning to their latest effort.

“What we’re currently tackling is education inequity,” says Krishan. “Marginalized communities have been disadvantaged.”

So far, they’ve donated over 5,300 books to libraries and charities throughout the country through the charity’s 13 national chapters and 73 volunteers.

“Every project that we do at Immunize for Immunity, apart from just this book project, are things that people can replicate,” he said.

Their next mission is to drive institutional change at the policy level by working with state leaders to create new educational pathways.

“Anyone can make a difference in this world. You can really be the change that you wish to see,” said Krishnan.