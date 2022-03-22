After snafu, resolution near for renaming Virginia Route 7 through Purcellville

The decision to rename the portion of Virginia Route 7 that runs through the town of Purcellville came as a surprise to Loudoun County, which said the change could jeopardize public safety responses.

The town of Purcellville was granted permission to change the name of a short stretch of Virginia Route 7 to Billy Pierce Memorial Pike, honoring a famous local dancer. However, the town’s name change led to conflicts with Loudoun County.

Officials from Loudoun County have said that changing the name of Route 7 for only a short stretch through the town of Purcellville would cause confusion for police and emergency responders.

The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) had originally voted on Feb. 15 to approve Loudoun County’s request to restore the historic names of Route 7 and U.S. Route 50 to Leesburg Pike and Little River Turnpike, respectively.

Route 7 had previously been called Harry Byrd Highway, named in 1968 for the former Virginia governor and U.S. senator, who opposed school desegregation.

Route 50 was previously known as John Mosby Highway, adopted in 1982 to honor the Confederate commander during the Civil War.

However, on March 15, the CTB also adopted a resolution from the town of Purcellville to name its stretch of Route 7 to Billy Pierce Memorial Pike.

In its request to the state agency, Purcellville said the famous dancer and choreographer had been born in Purcellville in 1890.

“William Joseph Pierce (a.k.a. Billy Pierce) was an African American choreographer, dancer and dance studio owner who was credited with the invention of the Black Bottom dance that became a national craze in the mid-1920s,” the request states.

However, there is concern that changing the name of a short stretch of road within the county could pose hazards of delaying police or other emergency responders.

Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet sent an email to Purcellville Town Manager David Mekarski saying: “Loudoun County does not support this action, as it will negatively affect the safe and efficient delivery of public safety services.”

“This name change would not take place at an easily identifiable geographic feature such as an intersection, but at jurisdictional boundaries, on or near overpasses. The change in street name at a jurisdictional boundary will be confusing to 911 callers, who may be unaware of the name change and provide incorrect information when calling for emergency services,” wrote Hemstreet.

Hemstreet said Purcellville did not collaborate with county officials or staff on the proposed name change. Additionally, the county had not set aside funding to support new signs.

“The county intends to immediately petition the Commonwealth Transportation Board to reverse its decision to approve the request of the Town of Purcellville to name a portion of RT. 7 as Billy Pierce Memorial Pike and request that the entirety of RT. 7 within the county be named Leesburg Pike,” according to Hemstreet’s email to Mekarski.

Mekarski did not immediately respond to requests for comment from WTOP, but an agenda item for Tuesday night’s Purcellville Town Council meeting suggests a possible compromise has been reached.

Loudoun County Fire Chief Keith Johnson has told WTOP that Hemstreet and Mekarski met virtually last week, with staff present.

“Mr. Hemstreet did speak to Mr. Mekarski about the option of asking VDOT to approve the installation of a memorial sign and dedication of the town’s portion of Leesburg Pike after Mr. Pierce, in lieu of officially renaming it,” Johnson said. “The end result was it will be placed on tonight’s agenda for the Purcellville Town Council to decide.”