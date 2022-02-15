Loudoun Co. teaching aide accused of striking student

A teaching assistant for Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged with assaulting a student.

Joshua F. Simons, 34, of Charles Town, West Virginia, was accused last week of striking a child inside a classroom. An investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit followed.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said Simons “created or inflicted … a physical or mental injury by other than accidental means,” which is a misdemeanor.

The child involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, but the sheriff’s office did not provide additional details.

Simons turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and was later released on a personal recognizance bond.