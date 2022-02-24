Leesburg council opposes NFL stadium in Loudoun; Congress could end tax breaks to teams

A new bill being considered in Congress could affect who pays for a new Washington Commanders stadium, and the Leesburg Town Council has voiced opposition to the idea of building a stadium in Loudoun County.

As the Washington Commanders consider where the team might build a new stadium, the U.S. Congress and officials in Virginia’s Loudoun County are discussing who would pay for it.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., on Tuesday reintroduced a bill he co-authored — “No Tax Subsidies for Stadiums Act,” — that would end the ability of pro sports teams to use tax-free municipal bonds to build new stadiums. Beyers’ district includes Alexandria, Falls Church and Arlington.

“Super-rich sports team owners like Dan Snyder do not need federal support to build their stadiums, and taxpayers should not be forced to fund them,” said Beyer, in a statement. “Billionaire owners who need cash can borrow from the market like any other business. Arguments that stadiums boost job creation have been repeatedly discredited.”

The bill was co-authored by Reps. Earl Blumenauer, of Oregon, and Jackie Speier, of California. Both are Democrats.

Bills that could lead to construction of a $3 billion Washington Commanders NFL football stadium complex in Prince William or Loudoun counties have cleared both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.

While Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall has said she wants to make sure the county would be represented in any discussions of building a new stadium, the board is waiting to hear more about the team’s plans — and offers — before officially weighing-in on financing.

However, the Leesburg Town Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to send a letter to the Board of Supervisors, opposing the idea of building

Mayor Kelly Burk has said tax money should not be used to support a stadium being built by a professional sports team.