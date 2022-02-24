CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Leesburg council opposes NFL…

Leesburg council opposes NFL stadium in Loudoun; Congress could end tax breaks to teams

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 8:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As the Washington Commanders consider where the team might build a new stadium, the U.S. Congress and officials in Virginia’s Loudoun County are discussing  who would pay for it.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., on Tuesday reintroduced a bill he co-authored — “No Tax Subsidies for Stadiums Act,” — that would end the ability of pro sports teams to use tax-free municipal bonds to build new stadiums. Beyers’ district includes Alexandria, Falls Church and Arlington.

“Super-rich sports team owners like Dan Snyder do not need federal support to build their stadiums, and taxpayers should not be forced to fund them,” said Beyer, in a statement. “Billionaire owners who need cash can borrow from the market like any other business. Arguments that stadiums boost job creation have been repeatedly discredited.”

The bill was co-authored by Reps. Earl Blumenauer, of Oregon, and Jackie Speier, of California. Both are Democrats.

Bills that could lead to construction of a $3 billion Washington Commanders NFL football stadium complex in Prince William or Loudoun counties have cleared both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.

While Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall has said she wants to make sure the county would be represented in any discussions of building a new stadium, the board is waiting to hear more about the team’s plans — and offers — before officially weighing-in on financing.

However, the Leesburg Town Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to send a letter to the Board of Supervisors, opposing the idea of building

Mayor Kelly Burk has said tax money should not be used to support a stadium being built by a professional sports team.

 

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

What Lies Beneath: Vets worry polluted base made them ill

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up