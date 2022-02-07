OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Dulles Greenway toll bills…

Dulles Greenway toll bills die in Va. General Assembly committees

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 7:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two bills that could have led to reduced toll charges and instituted distance-based tolling on the Dulles Greenway, but also require rejiggering a new Virginia law, have been stopped in Richmond — at least for this year.

Bills filed by Del. David Reid , D-Loudoun, and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, have been tabled until the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, after stalling in each chamber’s transportation committees.

Reid and Boysko sought to institute distance-based tolling on the 14-mile private road, and that could have resulted in lowering of current toll rates. However, the bills would have allowed the owners of the Greenway to negotiate a new deal on tolls with the Youngkin administration, and shielded disclosure of the Greenway owner’s financial data.

Last year, then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill co-authored by Del. Suhas Subramanyam and Sen. John Bell that gives regulation authority to the State Corporation Commission.

Under the current law, any applicant for a toll increase would need to run the changes by the Virginia Department of Transportation, and show that “the proposed rates will be reasonable to the user in relative benefit obtained, not likely to materially discourage use of the roadway, and provide the operator no more than a reasonable return.”

While Reid and Boysko’s bills could have led to distance tolling, they also required non-disclosure agreements for county officials who would provide input in future toll discussions, but not have a vote.

Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet testified before the House committee: “Because this road is exclusively in Loudoun County and the majority of people that use it are Loudoun County residents, we feel very strongly that the county should have input on the final deal and what the end result is,” according to Loudoun Now.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up