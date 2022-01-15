CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Police investigate shooting in Ashburn, Va.

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 15, 2022, 5:51 PM

The sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting incident that took place on Boxwood Place in Ashburn early Saturday morning.

The shooting arose out of an earlier altercation between two groups. Subjects in the case had reportedly confronted victims in the area around Boxwood Place near Claiborne Pkwy. Gunshots had been fired at the victim’s vehicle as they drove away, a preliminary investigation from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office stated.

No injuries or property damage were initially reported. Both subjects and the victims fled the area immediately after the incident, a LCSO statement said.

LCSO says deputies were called to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning after at least one resident reported the sounds of gunfire. Deputies were later able to locate one victim and are continuing to try and identify all the subjects and victims involved with the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the LCSO app, which is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

Approximate location of Saturday morning’s shooting incident in Ashburn, Va:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

