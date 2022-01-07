CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Loudoun Co. schools proposes new $1.5B budget

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 7, 2022, 11:01 AM

Scott Ziegler, the superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia, presented a new fiscal 2023 $1.5 billion budget for the education system to the School Board on Wednesday.

The $1,567,043,265 proposed budget is a 5.9% increase over the current one.

According to a news release, new and enhanced programs to improve the student experience include:

  • An elementary world languages start-up.
  • An International Baccalaureate start-up.
  • Enhancements to student mental health support, including 24/7 online therapy for students.
  • Enhancements for English learner students, including 32 additional English learner teachers.
  • Enhancements to extracurricular programming, including increased allotments for the performing arts in middle and high schools.
  • Enhancements to the early literacy program.

The budget also proposes restructuring the teacher pay scale to adjust what it calls a “market sag” for mid-career teachers. Overall, the proposed budget supports a 5% average salary increase.

As part of the budget, student athletic and parking fees would be eliminated for the 2022-23 school year.

The proposed budget is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

