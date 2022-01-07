Loudoun Co. schools proposes new $1.5B budget

Scott Ziegler, the superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia, presented a new fiscal 2023 $1.5 billion budget for the education system to the School Board on Wednesday.
The $1,567,043,265 proposed budget is a 5.9% increase over the current one.
According to a news release, new and enhanced programs to improve the student experience include:
- An elementary world languages start-up.
- An International Baccalaureate start-up.
- Enhancements to student mental health support, including 24/7 online therapy for students.
- Enhancements for English learner students, including 32 additional English learner teachers.
- Enhancements to extracurricular programming, including increased allotments for the performing arts in middle and high schools.
- Enhancements to the early literacy program.
The budget also proposes restructuring the teacher pay scale to adjust what it calls a “market sag” for mid-career teachers. Overall, the proposed budget supports a 5% average salary increase.
As part of the budget, student athletic and parking fees would be eliminated for the 2022-23 school year.
The proposed budget is available online.