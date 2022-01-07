Loudoun Co. schools proposes new $1.5B budget

The superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia presented a new $1.5 billion budget for the education system to the School Board on Wednesday.

Scott Ziegler, the superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia, presented a new fiscal 2023 $1.5 billion budget for the education system to the School Board on Wednesday.

The $1,567,043,265 proposed budget is a 5.9% increase over the current one.

According to a news release, new and enhanced programs to improve the student experience include:

An elementary world languages start-up.

An International Baccalaureate start-up.

Enhancements to student mental health support, including 24/7 online therapy for students.

Enhancements for English learner students, including 32 additional English learner teachers.

Enhancements to extracurricular programming, including increased allotments for the performing arts in middle and high schools.

Enhancements to the early literacy program.

The budget also proposes restructuring the teacher pay scale to adjust what it calls a “market sag” for mid-career teachers. Overall, the proposed budget supports a 5% average salary increase.

As part of the budget, student athletic and parking fees would be eliminated for the 2022-23 school year.

The proposed budget is available online.