Leesburg police will wear newly designed badge in 2022

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, will be sporting a new badge in the new year, the police department said Thursday.

Police officers in Leesburg have worn the current badge for the past 25 years. But beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, they’ll wear a new one that combines “historical elements from our current badge while incorporating a new modern design,” the department said in a statement.

“This new badge combines elements of our proud history, along with a modern and refined design reminiscent of badges used by some of the first professional and progressive police departments,” said Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown said.