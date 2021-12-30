CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Leesburg police will wear…

Leesburg police will wear newly designed badge in 2022

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 11:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, will be sporting a new badge in the new year, the police department said Thursday.

Police officers in Leesburg have worn the current badge for the past 25 years. But beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, they’ll wear a new one that combines “historical elements from our current badge while incorporating a new modern design,” the department said in a statement.

“This new badge combines elements of our proud history, along with a modern and refined design reminiscent of badges used by some of the first professional and progressive police departments,” said Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown said.

The current Leesburg Police badge (left) and the new Leesburg Police badge (right). (Courtesy Leesburg Police)

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

GAO says DoD's numbers are hazing are woefully underrepresented

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up