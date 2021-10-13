Coronavirus News: Leesburg OKs vaccine mandate | How COVID prompted new nonprofit | COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Shortages prompt Loudoun Co.…

Shortages prompt Loudoun Co. schools remote learning days

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 11:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia said Tuesday that the “ongoing shortage of classroom and transportation substitutes” has prompted the system to shift two school days to virtual learning.

“In preparation for anticipated substitute coverage shortages during that week (Nov. 1 to 5), the two instructional school days on November 3 and 5 will now be asynchronous learning days,” Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a letter. “Students will accomplish assigned school work remotely, on their own schedules.”

He said teachers will use the days for planning and work.

Meals will be available for pick up at schools both Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.

Here’s the updated schedule, starting Oct. 28:

  • Thursday, Oct. 28 — Regular school day as scheduled
  • Friday, Oct. 29 — STUDENT HOLIDAY (Countywide Staff Development)
  • Monday, Nov. 1 — STUDENT HOLIDAY (Planning/Records/Conference Days)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 2 — STUDENT/STAFF HOLIDAY
  • Wednesday, Nov. 3 — Teacher Planning Day / Student Asynchronous Learning Day
  • Thursday, Nov. 4 — STUDENT/STAFF HOLIDAY
  • Friday, Nov. 5 — Teacher Planning Day / Student Asynchronous Learning Day

More information is available at the LCPS website.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up