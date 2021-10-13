Shortages prompt Loudoun Co. schools remote learning days

Loudoun County Public Schools said the "ongoing shortage of classroom and transportation substitutes" has prompted the system to shift two school days to virtual learning.

“In preparation for anticipated substitute coverage shortages during that week (Nov. 1 to 5), the two instructional school days on November 3 and 5 will now be asynchronous learning days,” Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a letter. “Students will accomplish assigned school work remotely, on their own schedules.”

He said teachers will use the days for planning and work.

Meals will be available for pick up at schools both Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.

Here’s the updated schedule, starting Oct. 28:

Thursday , Oct. 28 — Regular school day as scheduled

, — Regular school day as scheduled Friday , Oct. 29 — STUDENT HOLIDAY (Countywide Staff Development)

, — STUDENT HOLIDAY (Countywide Staff Development) Monday , Nov. 1 — STUDENT HOLIDAY (Planning/Records/Conference Days)

, — STUDENT HOLIDAY (Planning/Records/Conference Days) Tuesday , Nov. 2 — STUDENT/STAFF HOLIDAY

, — STUDENT/STAFF HOLIDAY Wednesday , Nov. 3 — Teacher Planning Day / Student Asynchronous Learning Day

, — Teacher Planning Day / Student Asynchronous Learning Day Thursday , Nov. 4 — STUDENT/STAFF HOLIDAY

, — STUDENT/STAFF HOLIDAY Friday, Nov. 5 — Teacher Planning Day / Student Asynchronous Learning Day

More information is available at the LCPS website.