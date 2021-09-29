Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Loudoun schools turn to parents for help curbing ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok trend

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 10:01 PM

The Loudoun County public school system in Virginia is asking parents to talk to their kids to discourage their participation in the destructive “Devious Licks” TikTok trend.

TikTok said it is removing Devious Licks video content — which consist of a series of challenges in which students steal or vandalize school property, often in bathrooms.

In a message to the school community, school administration director Douglas Fulton urged parents to speak to kids about the wrongfulness of the behavior and the potential that it could lead to school discipline and criminal charges.

“Please offer your guidance and talk with your students. You may be surprised that your child knows exactly what this challenge is about, and can tell you people they know who’ve engaged in it,” Fulton writes.

While none of the Northern Virginia school district’s facilities was badly damaged by September’s challenge, at least one school in neighboring Prince William County saw significant damage to a boys’ bathroom.

Fulton noted some upcoming challenges related to the trend:

  • October: Smack a staff member on the backside.
  • November: Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school.
  • December: Deck the halls and show your b****.
  • January: Jab a breast.
  • February: Mess up school signs.
  • March: Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria.
  • April: Grab some “eggs” (another theft challenge).
  • May: Ditch Day.
  • June: Flip off the front office.

“We have great kids across our school system, and we want them to be mindful that participation in these challenges is not appropriate behavior. We appreciate us all working together to be vigilant about our kids’ online presence,” Fulton writes.

“The safety and security of all of our students, both physical and emotional, is our priority as we continue to create a learning environment that cultivates a culture of kindness, inclusivity and affirmation for every member of our student body and staff.”

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

