Manassas man charged with raping teenager

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 5:02 PM

A Manassas, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with raping an underage teen in Loudoun County in June, according to authorities.

Eddeer Cruz Quinones (Courtesy Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that Eddeer Cruz Quinones, 23, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation into a June 12 rape in the 20000 block of Hawick Terrace, in Sterling, led them to Cruz Quinones.

According to authorities, the teen victim reported that she met a man who went by Eddie Cruz over social media. The sheriff’s office said that Cruz Quinones wanted to hang with the teen and her friends in exchange for providing alcohol and marijuana to them.

When they met, Cruz Quinones sexually assaulted the teen in a vehicle after giving her alcohol, the police said.

Detectives believe that Cruz Quinones may have been in touch with other juveniles in the area, and they are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with any more information regarding this case is asked to call Detective L. Sayre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

