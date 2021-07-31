Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office will not pursue charges against private social media group accused of stalking

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has released its report in an investigation into a private social media group accused of stalking local families.

The office said that it will not be pursuing charges against those who created or posted in the group.

The subject of the investigation was a private Facebook group called the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County.”

The sheriff’s office says it was contacted by people who say members of the group created a “hit list” of names, addresses and occupations of people who were against their mission.

The sheriff’s office said it obtained search warrants to identify and interview those who were posting the messages.

Following a high-profile investigation into a private Facebook group that was alleged to be targeting residents of Loudoun County, the LCSO has released an executive summary of the concluded investigation to the public. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ylW1L5BIxG — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 31, 2021

They said that names were posted but no personal identifying information as defined by the Virginia code was posted in the Facebook group.

The FBI Public Corruption investigative unit also did a parallel investigation of the group and both that office and the sheriff’s office came to the conclusion to not pursue criminal charges.

In March, the group Loudoun Parents for Education said parents, teachers and “six-out-of-nine” Loudoun County school board members were part the Facebook group doing the targeting and that the group reportedly had over 600 members at the time.

The sheriff’s office said that they notified those who were interviewed during the investigation that they could pursue misdemeanor criminal charges or other civil remedies.