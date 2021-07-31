2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office will…

Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office will not pursue charges against private social media group accused of stalking

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 31, 2021, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released its report in an investigation into a private social media group accused of stalking local families.

The office said that it will not be pursuing charges against those who created or posted in the group.

The subject of the investigation was a private Facebook group called the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County.”

The sheriff’s office says it was contacted by people who say members of the group created a “hit list” of names, addresses and occupations of people who were against their mission.

The sheriff’s office said it obtained search warrants to identify and interview those who were posting the messages.

They said that names were posted but no personal identifying information as defined by the Virginia code was posted in the Facebook group.

The FBI Public Corruption investigative unit also did a parallel investigation of the group and both that office and the sheriff’s office came to the conclusion to not pursue criminal charges.

In March, the group Loudoun Parents for Education said parents, teachers and “six-out-of-nine” Loudoun County school board members were part the Facebook group doing the targeting and that the group reportedly had over 600 members at the time.

The sheriff’s office said that they notified those who were interviewed during the investigation that they could pursue misdemeanor criminal charges or other civil remedies.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up