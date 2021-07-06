Coronavirus News: Experts warn of variant 'breeding grounds' | Virus worries rise in Japan ahead of Olympics | Biden: COVID not yet finished | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Investigators: Young mother, baby…

Investigators: Young mother, baby stabbed by boyfriend’s brother in Loudoun Co.

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

July 6, 2021, 1:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 24-year-old mother was stabbed to death by her boyfriend’s brother in Round Hill, Virginia, Saturday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stone L. Colburn, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Natalie Crow and the stabbing of her 9-month-old daughter, who was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Crow lived with her boyfriend’s family in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive, in Round Hill, near Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club, according to WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

Loudoun County prosecutors have not yet provided a potential motive for the stabbings.

Court records show Colburn’s arraignment was continued until Aug. 17, when he will be due in Loudoun County General District Court for a preliminary hearing. He is being held without bond.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

Soldiers' shirts may be the next thing connected to the internet

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up