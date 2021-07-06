Investigators: Young mother, baby stabbed by boyfriend’s brother in Loudoun Co.

A 24-year-old woman and her young daughter were stabbed by her boyfriend's brother, according to Loudoun County sheriff's investigators.

A 24-year-old mother was stabbed to death by her boyfriend’s brother in Round Hill, Virginia, Saturday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stone L. Colburn, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Natalie Crow and the stabbing of her 9-month-old daughter, who was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Crow lived with her boyfriend’s family in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive, in Round Hill, near Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club, according to WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

Loudoun County prosecutors have not yet provided a potential motive for the stabbings.

Court records show Colburn’s arraignment was continued until Aug. 17, when he will be due in Loudoun County General District Court for a preliminary hearing. He is being held without bond.