Meals, rent, distance learning: Loudoun Co. offers resources for those struggling with coronavirus economic impact

Loudoun County, Virginia, is urging residents to take advantage of programs set up to help with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The help ranges from rent and utility bill assistance to childcare and meal support.

In addition to county-administered programs, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has allocated $2 million in funds to support residents through services provided by nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

These services include continuing rental assistance for nonconforming leases, utility assistance to all residential utility customers, safety net program services and food assistance.

The county has allocated more than $1.8 million to nonprofits for services to support residents.

Find more details on specific services available below: