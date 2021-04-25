Meals, rent, distance learning: Loudoun Co. offers resources for those struggling with coronavirus economic impact

Loudoun County, Virginia, is urging residents to take advantage of programs set up to help with the economic impact of the coronavirus.
The help ranges from rent and utility bill assistance to childcare and meal support.
In addition to county-administered programs, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has allocated $2 million in funds to support residents through services provided by nonprofits and faith-based organizations.
These services include continuing rental assistance for nonconforming leases, utility assistance to all residential utility customers, safety net program services and food assistance.
The county has allocated more than $1.8 million to nonprofits for services to support residents.
Find more details on specific services available below:
- Behavioral Health and Developmental Services: Behavioral health and developmental services are available with a walk-in service from Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 703-771-5155. For crisis assistance, the Loudoun County Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and individuals may walk in to receive assistance or call 703-777-0320.
- Complementary Safety Net Payment Program: This program supports residents who test positive for COVID-19 and require financial assistance to maintain good standing with debtors while safely isolating. Individuals may receive up to $1,500 for household expenses. For more information call 703-777-0420.
- Distance Learning Childcare Program: Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services has developed a distance learning program, which operates at 12 school sites and two private locations. The sites offer help for both during and after school. Find more information on their website.
- Foreclosure Prevention/Homeowner Relief and Relief Programs for Landlords and Realtors: To learn more about homeowner relief and foreclosure programs call 703-777-0420 or visit Loudoun County’s housing website.
- Home-Delivered Meals Program: Assistance is available to eligible Loudoun County residents who are 60 and older. To learn more about eligibility, call 703-777-0257.
- Isolation and Quarantine Program: Loudoun County has established temporary isolation and quarantine housing for Loudoun residents to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more information, call 703-777-0420.
- Rental Assistance: Since April 2020, Loudoun County has provided assistance to 437 eligible Loudoun residents, totaling more than $2.4 million. Each household may receive up to nine months of assistance. The program has been funded largely by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and is currently supplemented with local funds. Learn more and apply online or call 703-777-0420.
- Utility Assistance Program: Administered by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington and Loudoun Cares, the program makes direct payments to utility providers on behalf of Loudoun residents. Residential customers, including those in the seven incorporated towns, can request support with paying their utilities up to $1,750. These utilities include electric, water, and gas, and propane, oil, or wood, if used for heating or cooking. For more information, call the COVID-19 Emergency Fund and Helpline at 703-669-5040.
- Workforce Resource Center: Those seeking job opportunities can get free training, job search and career counseling services from the Loudoun County Workforce Resource Center. For more information, visit the Loudoun County workforce website or call 703-777-0150.