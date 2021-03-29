CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Family of student who died to push for more anti-hazing laws

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 9:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Family members of a Virginia college student who died after an alleged hazing incident said they’re still seeking justice.

WRIC-TV reported Monday that the family of Adam Oakes will fight for stronger anti-hazing legislation.

The family said it also wants to create a non-profit to educate kids who are transitioning from high school to college about alcohol and fraternities.

Eric Oakes, Adam’s father, said he cries every morning over his son’s death.

The freshman was found unresponsive last month at an off-campus residence near Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Oakes’ family said he was ordered to drink large amounts of whiskey and then blindfolded.

Family members say he ran into a tree. Authorities are yet to say how he died.

