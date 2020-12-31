Video released of man wanted in shooting at Loudoun Co. convenience store

A man fired several rounds during an attempted armed robbery of a convenience store in Loudoun County, Virignia, Wednesday night.

A man fired several rounds during an attempted armed robbery of a convenience store in Loudoun County, Virginia, Wednesday night.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect entered the High-Up Food Mart on Sugarland Run Drive in Sterling shortly before 10 p.m.

He waved a gun and demanded cash. The cashier refused and locked himself inside an office. At that point, the suspect discharged at least two rounds towards the office and ran off.

There were no injuries.

The suspect was wearing a mask that concealed his face and appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark-colored shoes, and black gloves along with a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at (703)-777-1021. Anonymous tips can be sent to Loudoun Crime Solvers at (703)-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Police released a video from the night of the shooting showing the suspect running from the scene shortly after the shooting.