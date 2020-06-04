Loudoun County school leaders investigate racist social media posts

Loudoun County Public Schools said it's investigating messages posted on social media platforms that contain "racist and other inappropriate content."

School administrators said the social media posts, which began appearing this week, name LCPS schools, are attributed to Loudoun students or are authored by someone who claims to be a county student — although the school system said no one by that name attends any of its schools.

“Principals and other administrators have received messages from concerned students and parents alerting us to these posts and requesting we take action. LCPS takes each of these reports seriously,” Loudoun County Public Schools stated in a message emailed Wednesday to its middle and high school communities.

“To the degree we can, we will investigate these issues to determine if there are remedies available under School Board policy and consistent with the LCPS Students Rights and Responsibilities handbook.” Loudoun County Public Schools wrote in its message.

The school system’s notice also said that it “rejects racist and other hateful behavior and language, recognizing that it encourages discrimination, hatred, oppression, and violence.”

“Racism has no place in LCPS schools, and we remain committed to providing a safe, empathetic, respectful and supportive learning environment in order to empower every student to make meaningful contributions to the world.” Loudoun County Public Schools said.

The school system highlighted the LCPS Equity website and the “Unified Mental Health Team” based at schools across the county, in an effort to help students and families tackle issues of racial trauma and advice on how to discuss the matter.