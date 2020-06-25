Amid calls to resign, Loudoun Co. treasurer to address ‘Aunt Jemima’ Facebook post

Amid calls for his resignation after a quickly-deleted Facebook post mocking the decision to discontinue the Aunt Jemima brand, Loudoun County Treasurer will hold a news conference late Thursday morning, in which he plans to offer "a way forward to engage the Loudoun community."

Zurn has called a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday, at the county government center, where he said he will “offer a way forward to engage the Loudoun community.”

One member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, Democrat Juli Briskman, and the local NAACP have called for Zurn — a Republican, who was first elected into office in 1996 — to resign.

Two other supervisors — Sylvia Glass and Koran Saines, who are Black — have said this is not the first time Zurn, who is white, has posted racially insensitive comments on social media and said he was only joking.

On June 17, Zurn posted on his personal Facebook page: “Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom’s?”

The following day, Zurn issued an apology on Facebook:

As most are aware, I did a highly inappropriate post yesterday. It was a feeble attempt at humor and realized it within five minutes and took it down. I cannot turn back the clock so I will own it and apologize for my insensitivity at a time when I can and should do better. I have learned and will be a better person for this unfortunate experience. I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended. You have a right to be upset with me. I am disappointed in myself. Sincerely, Roger Zurn

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall — a Democrat who is the first woman of color in Virginia’s history to be an elected chair of a county Board — has not commented publicly about Zurn’s post, or calls for his resignation.

Zurn has declined WTOP requests for an interview. Since his apology on Facebook, the most recent post on the social media page includes a statement from Loudoun County Republican Committee Chairman Sharon Sadler.