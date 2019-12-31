Loudoun County one of the fastest growing in the country

Census data shows Loudoun County is the 20th fastest-growing county in the U.S., and other Virginia, Maryland and D.C. counties are growing, too.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows Loudoun County, Virginia, has grown about 30% in population over the last decade to more than 400,000 people in 2018.

In 2010, Loudoun County had just over 310,000 residents. The amount of growth makes Loudoun County the 20th fastest-growing county in the United States.

Census data spanning 2010 to 2018 also shows population growth in nearby Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington counties in Virginia. The data shows growth in D.C. of more than 100,000 people since 2010, as well.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland also are showing growth, but not at comparable levels. A recent Montgomery County trends report, however, predicts, the county will surpass 1.2 million people by 2045. The county currently has just under 1.1 million residents.

While local population growth seems impressive, it’s nowhere near the percentage boom of some other areas.

The U.S. Census data shows McKenzie County in North Dakota, which has a relatively small population, increased 114% in eight years to just over 13,000 people. That makes it the fastest-growing county in the U.S. for the past decade. Loving County in Texas was second, with 85% growth.

You can check out a map of 2010-2018 population change for counties across the U.S. below:

