1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer and car in Sterling

A person is dead after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer in Sterling, Virginia, early Friday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Virginia Route 7 at Sterling Boulevard.

A tractor-trailer was driving westbound on Va. 7, when a car driving northbound on Sterling Boulevard struck the truck on its side.

The crash caused both the tractor-trailer and the car to go up in flames.

The person in the car died on the scene.

Driver of the tractor-trailer is expected to be fine.

All lanes were closed overnight. All lanes reopened by 7 a.m.

