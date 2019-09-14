Loudoun Co. celebrates Little League success with parade in South Riding

The Loudoun South team played on the Little League world stage this summer, and now they're getting a warm welcome back home.

Loudoun County held a parade Saturday in South Riding to honor the team, which made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“The welcome that they’ve gotten since they’ve been home has been amazing,” Chad Hicks from Ashburn said.

His son, Colton Hicks, plays second base for the Loudoun South team.

“It’s amazing for the kids. It’s amazing for the parents. We’re still kind of on a little bit of a high right now through the whole thing honestly,” he said.

The parade started at 1 p.m. at the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center and wound from Riding Center Drive to Freedom High School.

The celebration ended with a festival and ceremony for all the Little League teams in the county. It was a day full of marching bands, firetrucks, games, and food.

“We are very proud,” Adela Aguirre from Loudoun County said. “It means that they have a sense of community. We are happy to join them and have a good day with the kids and the parents and everybody.”

Her grandkids are part of the Senators and Red Wings teams, both of which were also in the parade.

The Loudoun South team won the Southeast Regional Championship, making them the first Virginia team in 25 years to go to the Little League World Series.

The team’s pitchers also threw two no-hitters in their first games, only the sixth U.S. team to do so in Williamsport.

“It’s unbelievable,” first baseman and pitcher Chase Triplett said. “We’re very lucky to be there.”

