Ashburn teen charged for series of indecent exposure incidents along Loudoun Co. trail

An Ashburn teen has been charged in a series of indecent exposure incidents along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Ashburn, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the arrest was made after the most recent incident on Sept. 24. The suspect has not been identified because he is a juvenile.

A female victim reported seeing a young man in front of her on the trail run into the wood line. Later, the teen walked back onto the trail, exposed himself to her and “simulated a sexual act,” according to police.

The suspect was found and arrested that same day.

An investigation linked the teenage suspect to several other cases of indecent exposure along the trail dating back to late 2018.

On Friday, police obtained seven juvenile petitions for indecent exposure against the suspect.

