1 dead after crash on Dulles Connector Road

Anagha Srikanth

September 12, 2019, 6:45 AM

One person is dead after an accident on the Dulles Connector Road in Virginia’s Loudoun County.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 2 a.m. near the exit to Route 124.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The Dulles Connector Road was shut down for about 3 hours 45 minutes for the investigation.

