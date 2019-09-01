1 dead after crash on Dulles Connector Road

One person is dead after an accident on the Dulles Connector Road.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 2 a.m. near the exit to Route 124.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The Dulles Connector Road was shut down for about 3 hours 45 minutes for the investigation.

Below is a general map of the area.

