Pedestrian struck, killed in Loudoun County

Loudoun County deputies are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Ashburn, Virginia, early on Tuesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to Ashburn Village Boulevard and Regency Drive for a crash investigation after a driver struck a pedestrian around 5 a.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The pedestrian’s identity had not been made public as of Tuesday morning. The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Aerial footage from WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington showed investigators examining the eastbound lanes of Waxpool Road after Ashburn Village Boulevard. All lanes on Waxpool Road reopened around 9 a.m. after an extended closure in both directions.

