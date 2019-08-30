Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office releases composite sketch of armed robbery suspects

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has released composite sketches of two suspects in an armed robbery that happened along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Sterling, Virginia, this past weekend.

The incident happened on Aug. 24 near Williamsburg Road at around 1 p.m.

The victim reported riding her bike on the trail when she was approached by two men. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded her to hand over her belongings. The suspects fled the area toward Herndon.

The victim’s personal belongings and bicycle were stolen and she reported minor injuries in the incident according to a release from the Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic and around 19 years old.

The first suspect was described as having a medium complexion, shaved head and was approximately 5-foot, 5 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored jean shorts, a white shirt and a white hat.

The second suspect was also described as having a dark complexion and was approximately 5-foot 7 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with red horizontal stripes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects should contact the sheriff’s office at 703-777-1021. Anonymous tipsters should call crime solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office app.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

