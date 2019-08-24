Little League Baseball adding 4 team to annual World Series

The Loudoun South Little League team gave its fans plenty to cheer about when it made it to this year's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Soon, more towns around the world will have the chance to cheer on their kids.

Little League Baseball said it plans to provide the opportunity to more boys and girls starting in 2021.

The league’s international board of directors has announced that four more teams will take part in the world series two years from now. There will be two additional United States teams and two international teams that will complete in the annual tournament.

Improvements are also planned for the Williamsport facilities. More dormitories will be added and the health care and laundry facilities are going to be reworked.

Also, two additional teams are being added to the annual competition at the Little League Softball World Series that’s held in Portland, Oregon.

The Loudoun South team won its first two games in Williamsport before being beaten by Hawaii and Louisiana.

