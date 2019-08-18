Kid you not: 20 plus goats have ‘baaaackyard’ party in Virginia yard

More than 20 goats wandered into a neighborhood in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Saturday when they escaped from a local farm.

A goat is seen in a yard in Loudoun County, Virginia, after escaping from a local farm. (Courtesy Kristin Dydo) Goats are seen in a yard in Loudoun County, Virginia, after escaping from a local farm. (Courtesy Kristin Dydo) Goats are munching on trees in a yard in Loudoun County, Virginia, after escaping from a local farm. (Courtesy Kristin Dydo) Goats are seen walking down a street in a Loudoun County, Virginia, neighborhood after escaping from a local farm. (Courtesy Kristin Dydo) Goats are seen walking down a street in a Loudoun County, Virginia, neighborhood after escaping from a local farm. (Courtesy Kristin Dydo)) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Kristin Dydo who lives in Aldie, Virginia, woke up on Saturday to her husband Jason saying he needed the number for a local farm because there was an unusual party going on outside.

“I said ‘why?’ And he said, you need to come out, you need to see this,” Dydo said.

Her husband definitely wasn’t “kid-ing.”

“I walk outside and across the street, there’s probably 20-plus goats just having a party,” she said.

They had no idea how they “goat” there.

The goats had wandered from a local farm, and were jumping in trees, grazing on grass, munching on flowers and generally hanging out.

They couldn’t find the number for the farm, so Dydo’s husband jumped in the car to go notify the farm while she “butted in” on the goat party.

“I stayed with the goats to keep them safe, trying to prevent them from getting into too much trouble,” Dydo said.

Then they started to go “on the lamb.”

“They started to move, and I had another neighbor out watching as well. Some of the goats were starting to go down the street a little bit and some got sidetracked with all the new vegetation to eat,” Dydo said.

She wanted them to go party in her backyard, but she knew that her husband wouldn’t be too happy.

“I do dream of maybe one day having a few goats and pigs and cows. But Jason is more of a dog person,” Dydo said.

She used to ride horses and had a halter around the house which came in handy when it was time to shut down the goat party fest.

“We all were having trouble getting them,” Dydo said. “They really enjoyed their freedom. It was actually Jason that was able to corner them and he used one of my old halters from my riding days to kind of put on them so we could lead them back to the farm,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time that farm animals found their way to the family. A few years ago, a pack of alpacas wandered into the neighborhood for a good time.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.