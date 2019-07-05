Ashburn man charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal Sterling crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff's office said Cameron T. Prince's vehicle became airborne at one point before crashing into a tree.

A Virginia man has been charged after a single-vehicle crash in Sterling that killed a passenger in his vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cameron T. Prince of Ashburn was traveling northbound on Randolph Drive toward Prentice Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he misjudged a curve on the road. His vehicle crossed onto the southbound lanes before leaving the roadway.

The vehicle became airborne at one point, before crashing into a tree. Speed was a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement to media on Friday.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken to Reston Hospital, where she later died of her injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash closed the roads in the area for more than six hours during the crash investigation.

Prince has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

