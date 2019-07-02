2 arrested, 18 animals seized in Loudoun Co. animal cruelty case

A total of 18 animals were rescued from a Lovettsville, Virginia, home in conditions that a Loudoun County Animal Services officer called "very troubling."

A total of 18 animals were rescued from a Lovettsville, Virginia, home in conditions that a Loudoun County Animal Services officer called “very troubling.”

An investigation into the conditions inside the home of Jackie Howard Payne Jr., 55, and Tia Marie Reid, 31, was launched when deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unrelated incident there on July 2 and saw animals in a condition that they believed was a threat to their life.

The animal services investigation found 17 dogs and a bearded dragon living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

“The scene was very troubling,” said Chief of Animal Control Chris Brosan. “Every surface accessible to the dogs was covered in urine, feces and waste; they literally had nowhere to go to get out of their own mess.”

Payne and Reid face 18 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Both have been released on bail and are scheduled to appear in Loudoun County General District Court on Sept. 4. If found guilty, they could spend up to a year in jail and be charged a $2,500 fine for each count.

The animals were awarded to the the county and have been offered up for adoption. Most have already found homes, but some are still available. Those interested in adopting or fostering one of the remaining pets can visit the Loudoun County government website for more information.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.