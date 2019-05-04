Md. man faces charges for trying to have sex with horse

A 67-year-old Maryland man faces charges for attempting to have sex with a horse and has been prohibited from contact with all animals.

A Maryland man faces charges for attempting to have sex with a horse and has been prohibited from contact with all animals after being arrested Thursday, according to Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS).

James Von Dundas, 67, of North Potomac, allegedly solicited a LCAS officer in Leesburg for the opportunity to have sex with a horse.

He was arrested at Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Regional Park where undercover animal services officers met him and Von Dundas again indicated his intentions, LCAS said in a news release.

“Loudoun County has zero tolerance for criminal acts that include cruel and heinous behavior towards animals,” LCAS Chief of Animal Control Chris Brosan said. “We routinely conduct investigations to protect all animals in Loudoun.”

Von Dundas was released on $2,500 bond and has been prohibited from contact with all animals pending a court appearance. An arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Loudoun County General District Court.

Virginia law classifies crimes against nature involving animals as a Class 6 felony, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

