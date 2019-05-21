Man sought in peeping incident at Va. rec center

A man entered the women's locker room of a Loudoun County, Virginia, recreation center, and was seen looking into a shower stall. See a sketch of the suspect.

Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff’s officials have released a sketch of the man who they say entered a women’s locker room and looked into a shower stall.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was seen May 12 walking nude in the women’s locker room at the Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center before he peeped into a shower stall occupied by a girl.

The man was reported to staff, who located him changing his clothes in one of the stalls. He fled when staff approached.

Detectives searched the area but were not able to find the man, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. His hair is shaven on the side and longer on top, with light brown highlights.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the sheriff’s office at 703-777-1021.

