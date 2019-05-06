Flight returns to Dulles after cracked windshield

United Airlines flight 1910 traveling from Dulles International to Las Vegas turned back to Dulles around 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

A United Airlines plane was forced to turn around and return to Virginia’s Dulles International Airport following reports of a cracked windshield after takeoff on Sunday night, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

United Airlines flight 1910 traveling from Dulles International to Las Vegas turned back to Dulles around 8:25 p.m. Sunday after reporting a cracked windshield, according to Micah Lillard, media relations specialist with MWAA.

“The aircraft landed without incident on runway 1R and was met by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue, who cleared it to taxi to the gate under its own power,” Lillard wrote in an email to WTOP.

