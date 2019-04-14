Woman sexually assaulted inside Sterling nightclub

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man responsible for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside the Rio Cantina nightclub in Sterling, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is looking for a man responsible for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside a Sterling, Virginia, nightclub early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Rio Cantina in the 21300 block of Towncenter Plaza.

The woman told deputies that the unknown man grabbed her and began kissing and groping her while they were along a stairwell in a bar. The man pulled her into a private room inside the bar two separate times.

“The suspect left the room after it sounded like someone attempted to open the door,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Sunday.

The woman alerted her friends and Rio Cantina staff as the nightclub was closing before alerting the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are looking for a black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a stocky build (weighing around 200 pounds) and wavy hair, brown eyes and freckles around his eyes and nose. The suspect was wearing a denim shirt with white dots, light-colored jeans, boots and a chain around his neck.

Anyone who was in the area around the time and place of the incident who may have more information should call 703-777-1021 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

