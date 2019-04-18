Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of Sterling sex assault suspect

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a sex assault that happened in Sterling earlier this month. See a composite sketch of the suspect.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an April 9 sex assault in Sterling, Virginia, and released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The victim said the suspect, described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man with curly, dark hair and a slight build, entered her home on the 120 block of North Duke Drive around 11:30 p.m. and sexually assaulted her.

The man fled when the victim woke up.

The victim contacted authorities. Deputies responded to her home, and both the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State police searched the area.

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

