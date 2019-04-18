202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office…

Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of Sterling sex assault suspect

By Jennifer Ortiz April 18, 2019 5:26 am 04/18/2019 05:26am
Share
The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man with dark, curly hair and a slight build. (Courtesy Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an April 9 sex assault in Sterling, Virginia, and released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The victim said the suspect, described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man with curly, dark hair and a slight build, entered her home on the 120 block of North Duke Drive around 11:30 p.m. and sexually assaulted her.

The man fled when the victim woke up.

The victim contacted authorities. Deputies responded to her home, and both the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State police searched the area.

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
composite sketch crime jennifer ortiz Local News loudoun county sheriff Loudoun County, VA News sex assault sexual assault sterling Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for Easter breakfast, lunch and dinner

Here are 25-plus recipes — for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert — to make your holiday meal memorable.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!