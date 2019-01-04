Runner fatally hit in Va.; driver charged

Zachary L. Frye, 19, was arrested Friday morning at the scene, along Morrisonville Road near Lovettsville. He's been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

WASHINGTON — A Purcellville man has been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter after authorities say he fatally struck a runner in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Zachary L. Frye, 19, was arrested Friday morning at the scene, along Morrisonville Road near Lovettsville.

According to the county Sheriff’s Office, a passerby saw a vehicle off the road and the victim dead nearby around 7:30 a.m. Investigators determined that Frye had been traveling eastbound on Morrisonville, near Mountain Road, when he struck the victim and crashed into a tree.

Frye, who suffered minor injuries, remains in custody. The victim has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

