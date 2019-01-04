Runner fatally hit in Va.; driver charged

202.5
January 4, 2019
WASHINGTON — A Purcellville man has been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter after authorities say he fatally struck a runner in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Zachary L. Frye, 19, was arrested Friday morning at the scene, along Morrisonville Road near Lovettsville.

According to the county Sheriff’s Office, a passerby saw a vehicle off the road and the victim dead nearby around 7:30 a.m. Investigators determined that Frye had been traveling eastbound on Morrisonville, near Mountain Road, when he struck the victim and crashed into a tree.

Frye, who suffered minor injuries, remains in custody. The victim has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

jack pointer Local News Loudoun County, VA News lovettsville Virginia Zachary L. Frye
