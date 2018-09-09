202
Loudoun Co. police make two arrests in larceny from vehicle spree

By Alejandro Alvarez September 9, 2018
WASHINGTON — Two Virginia men are in custody after an exhaustive police investigation into a multi-jurisdiction larceny spree throughout Loudoun County.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office allege Edward L. Campbell, Jr., 25, of Ashburn and Craig Nipper-Duval, 22, of Herndon are responsible for multiple cases where unlocked vehicles were broken into and property stolen, often including credit cards.

Those credit cards were used to purchase gifts at area stores, the Sheriff’s office said, and Campbell and Nipper-Duval are facing four charges each of credit card theft.

The larcenies occurred in the Ashburn and Herndon, Virginia areas over the summer. Campbell was arrested on Aug. 14, and a subsequent, joint investigation with Herndon police soon led to Nipper-Duval’s identification as an accomplice.

“The arrest of the two suspects reflects well on the hard work of the detectives and how good working relationships with our partners in law enforcement and the community can help solve crime,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a news release.

The men are also facing charges of identity theft and obtaining money by false pretenses. Additional charges were pending.

alejandro alvarez ashburn crime crime spree herndon larceny loudoun county sheriff Loudoun County, VA News theft Virginia
