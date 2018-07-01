1 dead, 3 injured in Sterling crash

One person has died following a crash late Sunday night in Sterling, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

WASHINGTON — One person has died following a crash late Sunday night in Sterling, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. and shut down the stretch of Route 7, also known as Harry Byrd Highway, between City Center Boulevard and Algonkian Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that two vehicles were involved in the crash that sent three others to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes of Route 7 between City Center Boulevard and Algonkian Parkway were closed until 5:45 a.m. on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Update (5:45 am): The roadway is open https://t.co/DXSXA0DBcE — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 30, 2018

