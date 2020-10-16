Creating Halloween & Fall Magic At Home

Have you thought about how to celebrate Halloween while continuing social distancing and following safety guidelines? There are still plenty of ways to enjoy the spookiest day of the year, even without trick or treating. Check out our list of ideas for how to celebrate Halloween in your home or backyard.
Pumpkin carving. With many on the fence about trick or treating, the good news is that there are still plenty of traditional activities you can enjoy at home – and that includes pumpkin carving! Get creative with your own design or use a stencil to make an impressive jack-o’-lantern. You can also make light of the circumstances and give your neighbors a friendly reminder to wear masks by putting one on your pumpkin. Photo Credit: GettyImages ,
Host a virtual costume party. Show off your Halloween costume and enjoy a virtual party with friends and family! A simple online search offers plenty of ideas if you’re looking for tips on how to host a virtual halloween party.
Backyard candy scavenger hunt. Similar to an easter egg hunt, you can take small goodie bags of candy and plant them throughout the backyard for an outdoor candy hunt. Enhance the fun and make it last longer with a spooky candy scavenger hunt for the kids to enjoy.
Halloween and fall arts and crafts. Create DIY Halloween and fall decor with crafts! A great activity for the whole family to enjoy. For ideas check out this list 50+ Halloween Crafts for Kids.
“Ghost” or “boo” a neighbor with a homemade Halloween gift basket. Ghosting is a fun way get in the Halloween spirit with your friends and neighbors. Create a goodie bag or gift basket with Halloween treats and leave it at their doorstep with a note that says “You have been ghosted” (or boo’d). The receiver then has to pay it forward by ghosting or boo’ing someone else, so the fun continues. Photo Credit: GettyImages ,
Virtual tarot card reading or seance. Halloween is popular time of year to take interest in psychics and divination. Create a unique interactive experience for yourself or a group by scheduling a virtual tarot reading or seance. Discover your fortune from the safety and comfort of home.
Backyard horror movie night. It’s likely that leading up to or during Halloween you’ll watch a scary movie or TV show at home. If you have a projector, you can take the fun outdoors and enjoy a Halloween movie night in your own backyard. Make some popcorn and bring the family together for an outdoor theatre experience that even the neighbors might be able to enjoy.
Bake a Halloween cake. After all, the saying is “trick or TREAT,” isn’t it? Sweeten up Halloween and get creative by trying out one of these 33 Spooky Halloween Cake recipes.
Campfire ghost stories. Gather around your backyard fire pit and make some s’mores, it’s time for ghost stories! This classic activity never gets old. Need some inspiration? You might remember some of the stories from the classic series, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
