Separate school fires reported Sunday in Maryland and Virginia

César Chávez Dual Spanish Immersion in Chillum, Maryland, will be closed after a fire broke out inside the building. There was also a fire at Bren Mar Park Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Two D.C.-area elementary schools caught fire Sunday afternoon, causing damage and leaving one building closed to students Monday.

César Chávez Dual Spanish Immersion School in Chillum, Maryland, will remain closed Monday after a fire broke out inside the building.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department told WTOP that the fire began at around 6 p.m. Sunday and firefighters contained the flames to one classroom.

No one was hurt. The school plans to reopen for students on Tuesday.

Prince George’s County Public Schools announced late Sunday that the elementary school would remain closed Monday as officials assess the damage and investigate the cause.

Separately, a fire was reported Sunday afternoon at Bren Mar Park Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. it received a report of a fire coming from the school at around 3:20 p.m. after reports of fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.

The fire was extinguished, and officials said the main school building was not affected.

On Sunday at 3:21pm #FCFRD responded to the 6300 blk of Beryl Rd in Lincolnia for a report of fire coming from an elementary school. Crews arrived to fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of Bren Mar Elementary School. 2nd alarm was called. Fire is out. No injuries. @fcpsnews pic.twitter.com/DygchMA0qi — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 19, 2026

In a statement, Fairfax County Public Schools said the fire occurred on the roof of a new portion of the building, which is still under construction.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Fairfax County Fire Department and all the firefighters who responded quickly and worked to bring the situation under control,” the statement said. “Their quick response prevented this from becoming a much more serious situation.”

While the investigation into the cause continues, fire officials determined that it is safe for students to return to school on Monday, the school system said.

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