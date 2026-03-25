Man charged in US Park Police officer shooting involved in prior drug arrest, court records show

Two brothers charged in the Monday night shooting on an undercover U.S. Park Police officer in Southeast D.C. will likely make their first court appearances, Wednesday.

Two brothers charged in the Monday night shooting of an undercover U.S. Park Police officer in Southeast D.C. will likely make their first court appearances Wednesday.

Darren Foster, 21, and Asheile Foster, 22, are each charged with assault on a federal police officer, with a gun.

In announcing the arrests, D.C. police said the brothers approached the officer, who was seated in his car, in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast, and fired multiple rounds as the officer drove away around 7:30 p.m.

The officer was airlifted to an area hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and has been discharged from the hospital.

Darren Foster was located and stopped shortly after the shooting Monday. The following day, Asheile Foster was located and arrested.

Police have said the officer was investigating a previous incident under the Park Police jurisdiction, without elaborating, and said it was unclear how the gunmen identified the undercover officers.

Charging documents related to the shooting have not been posted on public Superior Court or federal court sites. Typically, those documents are available after a defendant makes an initial court appearance.

However, court records show that hours before the shooting, Asheile Foster was present in D.C. Superior Court. He and a female companion had been arrested Sunday by U.S. Park Police, and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Detectives said they found knotted plastic bags containing tablets suspected of being Fentanyl and Alprazolam stuffed inside his pants.

A female agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration responded to assist in the search. A strip search of the woman uncovered a twisted plastic bag in her vagina, containing 40 tablets suspected of being multiple medications including Xanax and a synthetic opioid.

During their hearings, Monday afternoon, Asheile Foster and the woman had preliminary hearings set for April 29, and were released with pre-trial conditions.

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