Live Radio
Home » Local News » Mobile bathroom brings hygiene…

Mobile bathroom brings hygiene to people who are homeless in DC area

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

January 22, 2026, 11:19 AM

Mobile bathroom brings hygiene to people who are homeless in DC area

Taking a hot shower after a rough day is a game changer but for many people without housing they could have long stretches without them. One local nonprofit is attempting to change that with new mobile showers that will travel across Northern Virginia and D.C.

“We talk to individuals who haven’t had showers in five weeks, in two months,” said Sylisa Lambert-Woodard, the president and CEO of Pathway Homes.

The Mobile Outreach Unit is a retrofitted trailer with three full private bathrooms complete with hot showers that people who are homeless can use. One of the bathrooms is fully wheelchair accessible.

“It’s not just the shower,” Lambert-Woodard said. “The shower is the entree. It’s a way of being able to engage individuals. It’s an opportunity for individuals to engage, to research, receive services, and ultimately restore their own hope and dignity through health and hygiene.”

According to Pathway Homes, only two of the 41 homeless shelters in Northern Virginia offer drop-in shower services for people not living in the shelter. Lambert-Woodard estimated that around five in D.C. allow drop-by bathing.

“It’s 18 degrees out here, and people are still trekking over to get a shower, and what individuals are sharing with us is that the shower actually gives them a new sense of hope and renewal,” Lambert-Woodard said.

Miriam’s Kitchen in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of D.C. will be one of the stops for this mobile shower trailer. CEO Scott Schenkelberg told WTOP they offer, meals, clothes, case management to find housing and advocacy work, “But people are always in need of hygiene.”

Related stories

“Every time we’ve asked guests, what could we do to make your life a little bit better until we find housing for you?” Schenkelberg said. “They always ask for showers and our facility just is not built to be able to provide showers.”

They plan for the Mobile Outreach Unit to be outside Miriam’s Kitchen every other week.

In addition to providing showers, they will provide health and hygiene kits, with band aids, toothbrushes and toothpaste, that people can take with them.

“Can you imagine going for weeks without having a shower, I mean, we all feel I would think very gross afterward,” Schenkelberg said. “But it also is about affirming dignity and building trust. Because when people ask for something, and you repeatedly say ‘no.’ We can’t do that. It’s really hard. It doesn’t help build trust.”

a toilet and shower in a mobile unit
A local nonprofit has built new mobile showers that will travel across Northern Virginia and D.C. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
mobile outreach unit with private bathroom
According to Pathway Homes, only two of the 41 homeless shelters in Northern Virginia offer drop-in shower services for people not living in the shelter. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
shower and sink mobile bathroom
The Mobile Outreach Unit is a retrofitted trailer with three full private bathrooms complete with hot showers that people without homes can use. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
outside of mobile outreach unit
They plan for the Mobile Outreach Unit to be outside Miriam’s Kitchen every other week. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
signage for mobile outreach unit
In addition to providing showers, they will provide health and hygiene kits, with band aids, toothbrushes and toothpaste, that people can take with them. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
(1/5)
a toilet and shower in a mobile unit
mobile outreach unit with private bathroom
shower and sink mobile bathroom
outside of mobile outreach unit
signage for mobile outreach unit

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

llukert@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up