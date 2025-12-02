‘This is not who we are’: DC-area members of the Afghan community mourn guard member’s death

A man from Afghanistan was one of several mourners paying respects at the memorial near the scene of the shooting that killed a National Guard member and injured another.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC-area members of the Afghan community mourn guard member’s death

Mustafa Kazemi placed purple daisies in front of a picture of Sarah Beckstrom, the West Virginia National Guard member who was killed in a shooting in D.C. on Wednesday. His friend followed, laying down yellow daisies alongside his.

The pair approached a makeshift memorial in honor of Beckstrom and guard member Andrew Wolfe, who was also shot near Farragut Square. Kazemi and his friend both bowed their heads in silence before laying down their daisies.

Kazemi, who is from Afghanistan, was one of several mourners paying respects at the memorial near the scene of the shooting, blocks away from the White House.

He condemned the actions of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan national who has been charged with murder and assault in the shooting. He was also shot in the confrontation and remains hospitalized.

“This is not who we are, and I sincerely apologize on behalf of every Afghan for this man’s heinous crime,” Kazemi said. “This is heartbreaking for us.”

Kazemi said he was a member of the Afghan Special Forces and was attached to several U.S. military units. He spent eight years working with the U.S. military before moving to the U.S. in 2022.

Now, Kazemi said he can’t return home, fearing Taliban authorities would not forget his service with the U.S. military.

“I have four immediate and extended families left in Afghanistan,” he said. “Just because of my service with the U.S. military, and I had to take off, leave everything, and basically start from scratch.”

Kazemi works in security and said he loves living in the U.S.

“You can make whoever you want out of yourself, and there’s no obstacle in your way. It’s all opportunities that you can pick to make a better person out of yourself.”

Asked if he had a message, Kazemi spoke of Lakanwal.

“I am very sorry that a guy from Afghanistan, he broke many hearts, ruined families and damaged the fabric and trust of the society,” Kazemi said.

As he turned back to look at the memorial, Kazemi said 99% of Afghans in the U.S. are good, loyal people.

“They have served the constitution of the U.S. government,” he said. “This is just an isolated attack, heartbreaking for all of us.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.