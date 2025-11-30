After space heaters ignite fires in DC region, expert offers tips on how to use them safely

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer told WTOP that people need to give space heaters a lot of space around them to maintain safety.

As the winter approaches and it gets colder, you may be looking for alternative ways to heat your home, like using space heaters.

If so, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer told WTOP beware: users need to learn how to use these heat sources safely to avoid fires.

Out of three serious overnight fires across Maryland and Virginia this week, fire investigators say at least two were caused by space heaters.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that from 2019 to 2021, portable heaters, including electric space heaters, were involved in an average of 1,600 fires per year in the U.S., resulting in an average of 70 deaths and 160 injuries each year.

Piringer said residents need to take precautions before using space heaters, and offers tips for how to use these alternative heating sources safely.

The most important advice, he said, is to give the space heater a lot of space around it. Space heaters can cause fires if they are placed too close to combustible materials such as drapes, furniture or bedding, according to the CPSC.

“You need to create that circle of safety, keep anything that can burn at least three feet away,” Piringer told WTOP. He said that’s true for any kind of alternative heating sources, whether it be a wood stove or a fire pit or space heaters.

“A lot of us also have wood-burning stoves, fireplaces, other heating sources … but in all these cases, make sure that you create that safe zone around it,” he said, adding that the space helps create breathing room and proper ventilation for the heat emitting from the source.

Next, Piringer said homeowners need to keep up maintenance on space heaters to ensure they don’t malfunction while in operation.

He also recommends to never keep a space heater unattended, and keep clutter away from it. The heater should be on a flat, stable floor.

“Don’t try to warm anything but the room itself,” Piringer said.

Another important tip is that people should not combine a space heater with any kind of moisture — never use it in a bathroom, “where it might get wet from water or humidity,” Piringer said.

When space heaters get wet, it creates a serious risk of electric shock, electrocution or fire because water conducts electricity. Water can also cause components to short circuit, which can lead to sparks and fires.

When plugging in an electric heater, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. “Avoid using extension cords or power strips,” he said, because they can cause overheating.

In terms of the best kind of space heater to use, Piringer said that any kind of fuel-burning space heater should not be used indoors.

“Of course, we don’t recommend that in any case — in fact, they’re illegal to use indoors, most places in the state of Maryland,” he said.

And what’s the next most important safety tip?

“Turn the heater off when you leave the room, and use a kid-free and pet-free zone. Establish that area around the safety zone, around any kind of space heater,” Piringer said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.