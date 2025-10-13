On the Move: Why the DC region is getting more diverse

Immigration and intermarriage are helping the D.C. region become more diverse, experts said.

This story is Part 1 of WTOP’s three-part series “On the Move: The D.C. region’s population trends.”

According to a WTOP analysis of recent census data, neighborhoods across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all reporting increases in their Hispanic and Asian populations.

In D.C. and Maryland specifically, immigration is the only factor preventing a population decline, according to Michael Bader, director of the 21st Century Cities Initiative at Johns Hopkins University.

From July 1, 2023 to July 1, 2024, D.C. reported an additional 3,475 people who identify as Asian and 4,514 more people who identify as Hispanic.

Over that same period in Montgomery County, Maryland, there were 1,746 more people who identify as Asian and 1,723 more people who identify as Hispanic. Nearby Prince George’s County added 1,235 people who identify as Asian and almost 10,000 people identifying as Hispanic.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, there were 4,757 more people who identify as Hispanic and 6,851 more people who identify as Asian. Prince William and Loudoun counties both reported increases as well.

“Immigration is really fascinating,” said Hamilton Lombard, a demographer at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center. “The level of immigration we had, it’s hard to say that’s going to continue its influence. When you look at some of the race ethnicity data, immigrants were heavily coming in from Latin America, some are from Asia. That’s really where you see growth.”

There’s been a “large influx of Latinos” into Maryland, especially from Central America, Bader said. People coming from Central America tend to be younger, and they’re at the time of their lives when they’re more likely to have kids.

“The region is likely to continue to become increasingly more racially diverse,” Bader said.

“I do have concerns and curiosity about how the population will change with the current federal administration policies, both related to immigration, but also changes to the federal workforce.”

It’s going to take several years, Bader said, before the impact can be understood, especially because the 2024 data is from before President Donald Trump’s administration took office.

Meanwhile, intermarriage is contributing to diversity too.

About two in five kids born in the U.S. have a parent who has a different racial, ethnic identity than the other parent, Lombard said. So when the population of the D.C. region is diversifying, “most of that’s happening organically. Immigration is a factor, but it’s actually most simply happening through intermarriage.”

“When you look at race data for the D.C. area, you look at race data nationally, you notice this sort of incredible gradient where the older population tends to identify as one race or ethnicity,” Lombard said. “When you look at the younger population, increasingly, they’re checking multiple boxes, and that’s something we’ll probably see continue happening in the next couple decades.”

A lot of the D.C. region’s population growth is tied to “the record level of immigration we had in the last couple years of the Biden administration,” Lombard said.

“If you didn’t have immigration, the region’s population would be declining,” he said.

